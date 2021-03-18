Eve Sleep bounces back ‘six months ahead of plan’ as revenue rises

Mattress maker Eve Sleep today reported a rise in yearly revenue as it hailed a strong improvement in trading during the second half of 2020.

The firm saw revenue rise six per cent to £25.2m, while year-on-year growth edged up 19 per cent in the second half.

Profit rose 14 per cent to £14.5m as Eve Sleep’s venture into the gifts market and its partnership with Boots UK saw strong success.

The bedding specialist cut statutory losses by 83 per cent to £2m last year.

Read more: Car dealer Lookers predicts small profit after 2020 turbulence

Eve Sleep’s upbeat figures will come as a boost to the mattress firm, which emerged from a torrid period in early 2020 that included a scrapped merger and boardroom overhaul.

The company suffered a dip in sales in March last year as a result of the Covid outbreak, but its bounce back began quicker than anticipated.

Cheryl Calverley, CEO of Eve Sleep, said that the company’s rebuild strategy was “essentially complete, six months ahead of plan”.

“We move now to accelerate our business, with a mind to leveraging our strong brand, efficient marketing, high performing products and excellent customer service to allow us to diversify across markets, channels and categories,” she said.

“We’re excited about the opportunities the next few years bring, and we now have a business ready to grasp those opportunities.”

Read more: Before the Bell: Bulls in control after dovish Fed as attention shifts to Bank of England today