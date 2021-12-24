EP: 104 Kempton, Chepstow, Wetherby & Irish Christmas Meetings

The King George has produced many special winners over the years and this Christmas should be another enthralling renewal of the great race during the two-day Winter Racing Festival.

Owner Chris Giles joins us to discuss his trio of weekend runners at Kempton and Lucinda Russell tells us all about Ahoy Seńor who runs on Boxing Day.

Chepstow is the venue for the Welsh National on Monday, plus we preview the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby and look at some of the big races in Ireland.

City A.M. racing editor Bill Esdaile goes in search of a host of festive winners. Hosted by Chris Barnett.

The City A.M. Punter Podcast

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing. Throughout the season ‘The Punter’ will preview the weekend’s action every Friday along with in-depth coverage of all the major racing festivals. In a partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club, ‘The Punter’ also previews every midweek Wednesday Hong Kong meeting as well as all the major meetings.

Every Friday, and for all major racing Festivals, the City AM racing podcast will give you in-depth analysis of the action. Featuring interviews with leading trainers, jockeys and owners, the podcast is hosted by well-known racing broadcaster Chris Barnett who is joined by Bill Esdaile and Hong Kong racing expert Wally Pyrah.

Bill Esdaile

City AM’s racing editor Bill Esdaile has written for the paper since 2008. He had previously written for publications including the Sporting Life, Racing Post and The Sportsman. Each week he picks out his best bets for the weekend’s big racing action.

Chris Barnett

Chris Barnett has been a broadcasting specialist for over two decades, specialising in radio, video and podcast presentation and production. Since working at SIS, Betfair Radio, Timeform Radio, Royal Ascot, Glorious Goodwood, Cheltenham Festival Radio and more recently, Arena Racing, Chris has always been at the forefront of the top sporting events, grabbing interviews with those that matter.