England has highest level of excess deaths in Europe

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) today said that England had the highest levels of excess mortality in Europe for the six months to June, after a late nationwide lockdown took its toll on the UK nation.

The ONS today published its first comprehensive analysis of excess deaths across different European nations and regions for the first six months of 2020.

The study found that while England did not have the highest peak mortality of European countries, it did have the longest continuous period of excess mortality of any country compared.

That means England saw the highest levels of excess mortality in Europe for the six-month period as a whole, the ONS said.

The UK has reported 45,961 deaths from coronavirus, with 41,082 of these recorded in England.

The ONS data does not specifically identify coronavirus-related deaths, but health officials have warned that the pandemic may have caused an upturn in non-coronavirus related deaths as Brits keep away from hospitals and GPs.

Birmingham had the highest peak excess mortality of any major British city, according to the ONS report, with deaths rising 249.7 per cent in mid-April.

Of the four nations of the UK, England had the highest peak excess mortality with the number of fatalities rising 107.6 per cent in mid-April.

The study found that Madrid was the European city with the highest peak excess mortality, with deaths rising 432.7 per cent at the end of March. Spain had the highest peak excess mortality of countries where data were available, however its peaks were relatively short-lived compared to England.

Edward Morgan, health analysis at the ONS said: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first half of 2020 saw extraordinary increases in mortality rates across countries in Western Europe above the 2015 to 2019 average.

“While none of the four UK nations had a peak mortality level as high as Spain or the worst-hit local areas of Spain and Italy, excess mortality was geographically widespread throughout the UK during the pandemic, whereas it was more geographically localised in most countries of Western Europe.”

Morgan added: “Combined with the relatively slow downward ‘tail’ of the pandemic in the UK, this meant that by the end of May, England had seen the highest overall relative excess mortality out of all the European countries compared.”

It comes as ministers are set to publish revised statistics for the official number of coronavirus-related deaths later today. Health secretary Matt Hancock ordered an urgent review into figures earlier this month, after scientists warned the current figure may have been overstated.

The all-important excess deaths figure, which compares the number of deaths to comparable figures over recent years, is expected to be revised down following concerns some people who tested positive for the virus had ultimately died from other causes.

The Prime Minister yesterday voiced fears that Europe faces an imminent second wave of coronavirus, with concerns the fresh spread could hit Britain’s shores within the next fortnight.

NHS leaders have said there is a “very high” level of concern about a potential spike in new cases, amid mounting worries about how the health service will deal with a second wave in the winter.

Scientists from Cambridge University yesterday warned the R rate is now close to one in almost every part of the country.

If the R value rises above 1 it means that every person who contracts coronavirus passes it on to at least one other person, resulting in an escalation in cases. If the R number remains below 1, the virus is in retreat.

New estimates show the R rate is now 1.04 in the south west, and 1.02 in the south east. Other regions are showing R rates of 0.9 or above — in the north east and Yorkshire the rate is 0.9 and in the north west and London the estimated rate is 0.92.

