England finally have their axis, but Ireland and France the ones to watch

Manu Tuilagi is set to feature for England alongside Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Here it is – the day has finally arrived: England are set to field a 10,12,13 axis against Argentina on Sunday of Marcus Smith, Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi.

This is the kind of backline team sheet we thought we’d see early on in Jones’ tenure – albeit a different No10 would have been in the mix back in 2016.

But a year out from the World Cup it finally looks as if England have the balance they need to beat the best – although whether the trio can stay fit remains unknown.

England’s opening two matches of the autumn against Argentina and Japan were, I think, put in place to allow Jones to build up to New Zealand and South Africa later this month.

However, the Pumas and Brave Blossoms are playing so well at the moment that there will be no easy box-ticking Tests for England in November.

Jones and his side need to decide on combinations and their depth chart – who to call up if X or Y gets injured.

The period from the Six Nations through to the summer warm-ups and then the World Cup next year are about stability; you don’t want to be chopping and changing too much leading into France 2023.

England have the potential to lay down a marker this month but, let’s be honest, it’s all about France and Ireland.

Ireland are coming into this autumn off the back off a brilliant series win in the summer against New Zealand. They’re world No1 now.

They face world champions South Africa tomorrow and that will be the key one for them. They’ll want to prove they can mix it with the current form teams in world rugby and right now that’s the Springboks.

France, too, have a tough autumn – against Australia, South Africa and Japan – and a year out from hosting rugby’s showpiece event Les Bleus will make a statement in front of their onlooking public.

Beyond that it still baffles me that Wales continually choose to play New Zealand up first. Wales will be rusty while the All Blacks had a Test last week against Japan, I just don’t understand it. Then again, they’ll probably go and beat them now.

England’s clubs hit

One effect of the autumn international window is the hit on Premiership squads. Many clubs – including Saracens, Northampton and Gloucester – are losing a number of key internationals for the next month.

But isn’t that what makes the Premiership so good? Every week we have no idea which way each game is going to go – and when the scores are so close you cannot take your eyes off it.

Sale and Gloucester face off this week, both without some of their key players. But I can guarantee it will be a match that’s worth watching.

Red Roses to bloom

Speaking of matches to tune in for this weekend, England’s Red Roses are set to play Canada in the semi-finals of the World Cup down in New Zealand on Saturday.

This team is so good at the moment. They’re a group of women who are physical and mobile. They’re still the overwhelming favourites for me.

I think the better semi will be the one between New Zealand and France – what a match-up that will be.

Everyone is expecting an England-New Zealand final so the pressure is on those two teams to make that happen, and I think France could spoil the party.

I back England whoever plays them if they make the final but a match with their close neighbours would set the scene nicely for the match between the Red Roses and France at Twickenham next year.

China Sevens head coach Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development and behavioural change. Follow Ollie on Twitter and on LinkedIn.