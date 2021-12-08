End of an era: Taylor Wimpey CEO Pete Redfern stepping down after 14 years

Taylor Wimpey said this morning that Pete Redfern will step down as CEO, after more than 14 years in the role.

The company said he will leave the business once a successor has been appointed ” to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.”

The board said it will consider both internal and external candidates. Pete will continue as CEO and remain on the Board in the intervening period to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.

Irene Dorner, chairman, said this morning that “Pete has made an invaluable contribution to the business during his almost 15 years as CEO, including having successfully led the company through a global financial crisis and the recent pandemic.”