Ellie Goulding’s cocktails-in-a-tin brand receives investment from drinks giant

Ellie Goulding co-founded the brand with the Ginsberg brothers

Heineken UK has acquired a significant minority stake — for an undisclosed sum — in Served, a cocktail brand part-owned by Ellie Goulding.

Co-owned and founded in 2020 by Ellie Goulding and brothers Dean and Ryan Ginsberg, Served is known for its tinned cocktail range – describing itself as “one of the fastest growing ‘ready to drink’ (RTD) brands in the UK.”

The UK RTD category has grown 47.5 per cent over five years and was worth £866m in 2022, with Brits increasingly tempted on long train journeys, commutes home and in the garden.

The cocktail category also grew by 24 per cent as consumers continue to enjoy their cocktails in a “convenient and sustainable format.”

“Dean, Ryan and Ellie have built something unique and special in Served and we’re excited about the prospect of partnering with them and building the proposition for the future,” Boudewijn Haarsma, managing director of Heineken UK said.

Dean Ginsberg coined the partnership as a “significant milestone,” and said although their focus has been to build the brand, their vision has “always been to lead the category.”

“This partnership with Heineken will enable us to accelerate our growth and maximise the potential of the brand,” he added.

Ellie Goulding said Heineken shares the same values and future visions as Served, further creating a partnership with “a family business with a strong vision for the category and set of values that align with our own.”