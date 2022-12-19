Economic immigration must be presented as supplementing the UK workforce

Channel crossings and record levels of working migrants coming to post-pandemic Britain have seen

immigration very much back in the news.

It’s an issue we need to talk about, because immigration is only going to become more important for the UK in the future.

On the demand side, Britain’s ageing population and skills shortages will mean an ongoing demand

for migrant workers. We’ll need increasing numbers of health and care professionals to provide the

care people expect, and younger workers from overseas to help generate the tax revenues and

social contributions necessary to support an aging population. On the supply side, the UK is uniquely

exposed to the largest and still-expanding pools of workers in the world: India and Nigeria, and their

large numbers of young people looking for jobs and opportunities in the decades ahead.

In this context it is all too easy to dismiss, even deride, public concerns around immigration: can’t

the sceptics see that migration is inevitable and largely positive? That approach is wrong. The past

decade has confirmed that. Indeed, that approach has allowed those concerns to be exploited by

those with the opposite agenda. Opponents of open immigration policies were able to paint the UK’s

labour immigration system as unbalanced, unfairly stacked in favour of employers, at the expense of

the long-term productivity of the economy and interests of the ‘ordinary worker’. Both major

political parties now speak in these terms.

All this should give pause for reflection to those advocating more open approaches to immigration

today: beware another backlash. But it should not conceal the large amount of common ground too

in this debate. There is a widespread desire to source skills and contribution in areas of

shortage, acknowledgement that to meet the needs of the UK’s economy and society immigration

will continue to play a key part, but is not, and cannot be, the only answer.



Economic immigration thus needs to be clearly presented as supplementing, not supplanting, what

the UK domestically already has, or realistically could have, available. Its value must be set out while

clearly acknowledging political and public concerns around the appropriate balance with other

interests; is the UK investing enough in the skills of its school leavers? Or in re-training elder

workers? Or in overlooked categories of the under-employed?

If British business wants more liberal migration policies, perhaps the quid pro quo for that should be

more employer engagement with longer term workforce planning between key stakeholders to

develop workable, strategic resourcing solutions for key sectors?



A more open labour immigration approach should also help strategically shape migration sustainably

on mutually beneficial terms with those countries from where the UK receives migrants. This means

‘global skills partnerships’, helping to develop, before they arrive, the skills of the potential migrant

workers to contribute to the UK economy and society, but in a way that also builds capacity and

expertise within their country. The story should be ‘brain gain’, not ‘brain drain’.



Such balanced, strategic thinking also needs to be applied to the UK’s approach to the challenge of

the humanitarian claimants arriving across the Channel. While this of course is a wholly different

matter, the same principle applies. A more imaginative compromise, involving give and take from

both sides, is required to stop the chaotic and dangerous flows while showing humanity. This would

see those arriving across the Channel from France returned, with the UK in return agreeing to take in

more, not less, refugees overall, from France.



In both asylum and labour immigration policy, the centre can be reclaimed, but it requires innovative

thinking to build more robust solutions to the UK’s immigration challenges and opportunities.

Jonathan Thomas is Senior Fellow at the Social Market Foundation. His latest report on migration

policy, Routes to Resolution, is published here:

https://www.smf.co.uk/publications/routes-to-resolution/