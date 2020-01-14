UK, France and Germany trigger dispute mechanism over Iran nuclear deal

The UK, France and Germany have triggered a dispute mechanism over the nuclear deal with Iran, after the country appeared to further dig its heels in.

Iran has suspended all limits on its production of enriched uranium, which can be used to make reactor fuel but also nuclear weapons, as the fall-out from the US assassination of Qasem Soleimani continues.

Iran has said it is responding to sanctions reinstated by the US when it withdrew from the accord in 2018.

But the so-called E3 have said they do not accept Iran’s argument.

In a joint statement, the trio said it had worked hard since May 2019, when Iran first started to step back from the deal, to bring the country back into compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) agreed in 2015.

“However, in the meantime Iran has continued to break key restrictions set out in the JCPoA. Iran’s actions are inconsistent with the provisions of the nuclear agreement and have increasingly severe and non-reversible proliferation implications.

“We do not accept the argument that Iran is entitled to reduce compliance with the JCPoA. Contrary to its statements, Iran has never triggered the JCPoA Dispute Resolution Mechanism and has no legal grounds to cease implementing the provisions of the agreement.”

Despite being warned that a dispute mechanism would be brought in, Iran “has chosen to further reduce compliance with the JCPoA”, the statement added. As a result, the matter has been referred to the joint commission under the dispute resolution mechanism.

“We do this in good faith with the overarching objective of preserving the JCPoA and in the sincere hope of finding a way forward to resolve the impasse through constructive diplomatic dialogue, while preserving the agreement and remaining within its framework. In doing so, our three countries are not joining a campaign to implement maximum pressure against Iran,” the statement added.

“Our hope is to bring Iran back into full compliance with its commitments under the JCPoA.”

“France, Germany and the United Kingdom once again express our commitment to the JCPoA and our determination to work with all participants to preserve it. We remain convinced that this landmark multilateral international agreement and its non-proliferation benefits enhance our shared security interests and strengthen the rules-based international order.”