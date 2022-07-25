Drought Council to meet tomorrow with hosepipe bans on the table if hot weather continues

The National Drought Council is set to meet this week amid a possible hosepipe ban in wake of one of the hottest and driest summers on record.

The Environment Agency body will gather to discuss options should the hot weather and lack of rainfall continue into August.

This comes after the UK recorded its hottest ever day last week, with multiple locations experiencing more than 40 degrees.

According to recent government reports, saying multiple regions particularly in the south east and north east experienced “prolonged dry weather” in the last month.

The council will set to decide if measures such as hosepipe bans will be required, while Defra is set to decide if a drought will be formally declared; the first time it would be done since 2018.

According to the i, a drought and hosepipe band could be “critical” for farmers.

The National Farmers Union has been approached for comment. The Met Office declined to comment but confirmed no national records for lack of rain in July have been broken.

Journalist Helena Horton tweeted that the President of the National Farmers Union, Minette Batters, expressed deep concern about the situation.

“We don’t have time to waste. The situation with water is very, very serious for growers – there are implications for costs and crop viability.”