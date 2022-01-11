DPD finalises CitySprint acquisition following CMA approval

Parcel delivery giant DPD has completed the acquisition of UK same-day delivery firm CitySprint, following the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) approval of the deal on 16 December.

“This transaction makes genuine sense for both parties and we are delighted to have completed the acquisition,” said Elaine Kerr, DPD UK’s chief executive. “Same day delivery is one of the fastest growing segments of the logistics market and this deal will enable us to provide our customers with fantastic new services.

As a result of the deal – whose value was not disclosed – DPD UK’s customers will be able to use the courier’s same-day services, offering in exchange access to all its services.

“This represents a major opportunity for both our colleagues and customers as we join forces with Europe’s largest parcel delivery network,” CitySprint’s boss Gary West added.

“There continues to be strong demand for same day delivery services, and we believe we have the right strategy in place to capitalise and build on this within the enlarged DPDgroup.”