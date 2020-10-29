Don't panic: Verbier will open its slopes tomorrow

This may have been among the worst years in living memory, but at least Verbs is open for business.

The famous Verbier ski-resort, the slopes of choice for City bankers and Sloane Rangers alike, will open tomorrow, despite surging Swiss Covid cases.

Read more: The Car Design Award 2020 goes to the Ferrari Roma

This, coupled with today’s news that UK travellers will no longer have to quarantine when they arrive in Switzerland, means more Londoners will be able to pack their sticks and hit the powder. Switzerland is not, however, on the UK travel corridor list, meaning you will still have to isolate on your return.

Verbier, a Swiss village in the Valais Canton, has some of the best slopes in the Alps but it has become just as famous for its lively apres ski and glitzy parties.

The famous resort has been given the Swiss “Clean and safe” label, meaning it is allowed to welcome guests if it follows strict guidelines.

Coronavirus cases have surged in Switzerland, jumping from a 257 new daily cases in mid September to more than 6,500 this week.

But as things stand you can still pay a few thousand pounds to fling yourself down a snowy mountain, so long as you don’t get too close to your fellow skiers.

For more information go to verbier.ch