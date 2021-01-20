Hair Force Gone: Donald Trump says goodbye to Washington

Donald Trump has this afternoon left the White House for the final time with wife Melania Trump, telling an assembled crowd at a Maryland air force base that “we will be back in some form”.

Speaking at the air base, Trump thanked his family, friends and staff, while also lauding his achievements in office.

He boarded Air Force One to fly to Florida as his signature tune, YMCA by the Village People, blasted over the air base speakers.

“People have no idea how hard this family worked and they worked for you,” he said.

“You are amazing people, this is a great great country, it is my greatest honour and privilege to have been your President.

“Have a good life, we will see you soon.”

He added: “What we’ve done has been amazing, by any standard, we rebuilt the US military, we created a new force called Space Force.

“We also got the largest tax cut and reform in the history of our country by far. I hope they don’t raise your taxes, but if they do I told you so.

“You’re going to see incredible numbers coming in if everything is sort of left alone, be careful, very complex, be careful. But you’re going to see some incredible things happening and remember us when you see these things happening, remember us.”

Trump walked across the White House’s south lawn just after 1pm London time to board Marine One, the President’s helicopter, stopping briefly to speak to reporters.

Marine One with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump aboard departs the White House today (Getty Images)

CNN reports that Trump told a pack of reporters as he left the White House: “Thank you, it’s been a great honour to be President.

“I hope it will not be a long goodbye.”

Trump will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration today, making him the first time a departing president will not attend his successor’s inauguration in more than 150 years.

Outgoing presidents do not usually give their own speech on their last day in office and instead traditionally ride with the President-elect to the inauguration ceremony.