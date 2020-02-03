Dominic Cummings sets up ‘spy network’ in bid to stop leaks

Boris Johnson’s top adviser has set up a network of informants in plush Westminster restaurants in an audacious bid to stop ministerial aides from leaking to journalists.



Dominic Cummings told special advisers on Friday that they must cough up half the bill if they go out for lunch, dinner or drinks with members of the media.



“The people’s government doesn’t take any favours,” he said. “No coffees, no lunches, no drinks. Especially not with journalists.”



Johnson’s underdressed underling has even contacted most of SW1’s top dining spots asking staff to report to him if they spot aides chowing down with reporters, the Sunday Times reported.



A source told the paper that anyone seen having lunch without declaring it will face disciplinary action.

“Dom has already talked to most of the restaurants in the area. He knows a lot of them,” the source said. “He’s got a network of spies who will report back if our people are in there with their media mates. I’m deadly serious.”



Special advisers are supposed to declare meetings with the media, but many opt not to do so in case they are accused of leaking.



Cummings’ scheme, which is said to have been weeks in the planning, marks his latest clash with Wesmister advisers.



The outspoken strategist sparked anger among aides last year when he summarily fired Sonia Khan, a Treasury aide to chancellor Sajid Javid, over accusations of leaking.



It comes amid reports that Cummings has threatened Cabinet members with sacking if they are caught leaking to the media.



One minister was even secretly tracked by No 10 officials to see whether they were behind leaks to the press, the Mail on Sunday reported.