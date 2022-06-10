Divorce filings surged after ‘no-fault’ laws came into force

The coming into force of “no-fault divorce” laws led to spike in couples filing for divorce, new HMCTS figures show.

Almost doubled the number of divorce applications were filed in April 2022 compared to April the previous year, after no fault divorce laws came into force.

The new laws, which allow couples to separate amicably without attributing blame to either side, saw the number of divorce filings increase from 6,764 in April 2021 to 12,978 in April 2022.

Law Society vice president Lubna Shuja said: “These figures reflect the ‘bulge’ we expected as the new law came into effect.”

“By not having to prove a fault-based fact against their ex-partner, separating couples and their children will not have to suffer unnecessary conflict and anxiety.”