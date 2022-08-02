Direct Line Insurance reports lower profit amid rising inflation and uncertain economic conditions

Direct Line Insurance Group reported lower profits for the first half of 2022 as rising inflation and a gloomy market outlook impacted performance.

The insurance company had a 47 per cent drop in operating profit to £195.5m from the first half of 2021 as it dealt with “challenging” market conditions and tighter FCA regulations.

Profit before tax tumbled 31.8 per cent to £178.1m with the company’s gross written premiums falling 2.1 per cent to £1.5bn as inflation in the country climbed.

The UK motor market experienced “significant levels of severity inflation” in H1 2022, the company’s performance report said. Market premium inflation has continued to “lag behind the increases in claims inflation” with overall motor claims severity inflation for 2022 estimated to be around 10%. The UK is experiencing record inflation at 40 year highs with the country facing a cost of living crisis.

“Uniquely complex motor market conditions during the first half, due to significant regulatory changes, heightened claims inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty, have challenged our short-term profitability,” said CEO Penny James.

The company’s other business lines performed strongly and as expected, which the company said demonstrated the success of its diversified business model. Direct Line Insurance will maintain its interim dividend of 7.6p per share.

“The longer-term fundamentals of the business remain strong,” the CEO said. “We are pleased that all of our other businesses have continued to perform in line with expectations. We are announcing an interim dividend in line with 2021 and are confident in the sustainability of our regular dividends as we look ahead to the full year and beyond.”