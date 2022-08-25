Deezer loses 300k subscribers after rocky market debut

Deezer loses subscribers (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Deezer)

Deezer said it lost 300,000 subscribers in the first half of the year just as the firm begins to recover from its IPO slump.

The French streaming platform posted a 2.9 per cent drop in its total subscribers as of the end of June to 9.4 million from 9.7 million.

In its first set of results since it went public on the Euronext last month, Deezer said the 18 per cent drop in its subscriber count in the rest of the world came alongside a 10.7 per cent increase in its French subscriber base.

The company notably lost 104,000 subscribers in the first quarter alone following its exit from the Russian market.

Despite seeing a fall in its subscriber base beyond its home market, Deezer’s overall first-half sales climbed 9.9 per cent year-on-year to €219m.

Deezer’s shares plunged over 35 per cent on its Paris debut last month.

Opening at 8.50 euros per share via a Spac with France-based SPAC I2PO, the unicorn firm’s stock struggled to rally as markets raised eyebrows at how the French company could compete with Apple Music and Spotify.