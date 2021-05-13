DEBATE: Should the Tokyo Olympics go ahead?

Gonzalo Brujo, Global President, Interbrand says Yes

If it is possible to carry out the Tokyo Olympics without jeopardising the safety of the public, the volunteers or athletes, they should go ahead.

Consumers and competitors were already prepared for the absence of an international audience, and the rise of a virtual audience in the next games. People feel a sense of ownership over sport. Denying them the experience of watching the Olympics, albeit virtually, would dent support for the games.

The Olympics has the potential to create a sense of excitement and positivity we have been stripped of this year. The Tokyo Olympic committee has the opportunity to create a sense of celebration, even while we are cut off from one another.

Tokyo stands to gain a huge emotional connection with spectators if they are able to carry out the Olympics safely. Games held in the face of such turmoil will be added to the history books and make the city synonymous with the games for years to come.

Vicky Bullen, CEO, Coley Porter Bell says No

Going ahead with the Olympics in July risks damaging the reputation of the games and, alongside it, Japan’s.

The Olympic games are a spectacle, a triumph of athletes and human accomplishment. As much as they are a competition, they are also a moment for countries around the world to come together with a spirit of togetherness.

Japan has a reputation for reliability, safety and trust. But they have also suffered one of the worst death tolls in East Asia. Merely limiting foreign spectators will not ensure the safety of the games.

And as many as 60 per cent of Japanese people are concerned about the Olympics going ahead.

Pushing ahead makes it look like both Japan and the Olympics are riding roughshod against consumer concerns.

We all need some joy right now and the desire to persevere with the games is understandable, especially given the money and time spent planning. But the Tokyo Olympics committee must take a long view and wait for the vaccination rollout to enable international travel and the events we love.