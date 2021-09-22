DAZN in talks to buy BT Sport

Sports streaming service DAZN is in late stage conversations to buy BT’s sports business, according to the Financial Times which first reported the news.

The chairman of DAZN, Kevin Mayer, reportedly told an industry conference that he would “love to have EPL [English Premier League] ultimately,” and was “possibly” interested in BT Sport.

The TV sports unit of BT would give DAZN, owned by billionaire Sir Leonard Blavatnik, access to popular content including English Premier League soccer.

A BT spokesperson reportedly said that all options, including a total, partial sale or no sale, are still on the table