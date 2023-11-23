David Cameron gets the gang back together with Arch Co exec appointment

Alan Sendorek will soon once again be an integral part of David Cameron’s team

David Cameron is bringing back a key aide from his Prime Ministerial tenure as he bulks up his foreign office team.

Alan Sendorek, who served as head of political press during Cameron’s Downing Street years, will rejoin former colleagues including Liz Sugg and Laurence Mann.

Since leaving government the well-liked Sendorek has worked in a number of comms roles, at Championship football club QPR and most recently at Arch Co, Blackstone’s property leasing company, which he joined in early 2020.

Sendorek was instrumental in turning round Arch’s occasionally troubled reputation, with the firm offering discounts and rent holidays to struggle small and medium-sized businesses during the pandemic.

Sendorek will be managing communications for the newly ennobled foreign secretary, starting next month.

Sendorek is also a trustee of the Cricket Builds Hope charity, which is driving investment into the game in Rwanda – delivering a full-size cricket ground in the country’s capital Kigali.

Cameron spoke at the charity’s fundraiser at the Oval earlier this year.