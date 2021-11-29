Cyber Monday ‘huge success’ for retailers as payments up compared to lockdown shopping

Cyber Monday was deemed a big win for retailers after the volume of payments increased compared to last year’s shopping bonanza.

The volume of payments rose 16.7 per cent compared to the same period on Cyber Monday 2020, according to live data from Barclaycard Payments.

So far today, there has been a 4.5 per cent increase in payments compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments said: “Cyber Monday has been a huge success for retailers.

He added: “All signs suggest that Cyber Monday is becoming increasingly important for both retailers and consumers. It’s perhaps not surprising given the growth and investment made in e-commerce during the pandemic.”

On Black Friday, payments were up 1.2 per cent on 2019 and 26.6 per cent on 2020.

Data for physical stores reveals that while shopping centres and retail parks saw footfall strengthened on Black Friday compared to the week prior, high streets were less busy.