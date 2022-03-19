CVC mulling Amsterdam listing as London’s hopes for rare private equity IPO dashed

Private equity veteran CVC Capital Partners is eyeing a listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext, in a blow for the City, it has been reported.

According to the Financial Times newspaper, CVC informed investors of its intentions, although no final decisions have been made just yet.

London has been hopeful of a rare private equity listing but sources told the newspaper the City could be disappointed when it comes to the Six Nations stakeholder.

Just three private equity firms have gone public in the UK, with Bridgepoint’s blockbuster IPO last summer the first major listing in almost three decades.

CVC declined to comment on the reports and a claim that it has been separately targeting $28bn for its next flagship fund.

Insider sources were cited as claiming that the private equity firm had recruited Goldman Sacha, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanely to work on its IPO.

The Times reported last year that a potential float that could value CVC at up to £11bn.