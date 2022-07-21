Cryptocurrency payments hold up despite harsh and merciless crypto winter

Crypto payments have remained stable in the first half of this year, according to new research shared with City A.M. today.

Compliance platform Deel said that cryptocurrency payment remained stable at 5 per cent of all global payments withdrawn monthly from the platform.

In comparison, in the second half of last year 2 per cent of all payments were taken in crypto, representing the growing demand for crypto.

Crypto payments are particularly popular in places with currency volatility, with countries in LATAM and EMEA more inclined to accept payment in crypto.

In those regions, they are accounting for a 67 per cent and 24 per cent share of all global crypto payment withdrawals.

Bitcoin is the most popular coin type, at 47 per cent, followed by USDC at 29 per cent.