Crypto must be taught in schools – here’s why

Cryptocurrencies have emerged as a wholesale disruptive force that challenges traditional financial systems and reshapes our understanding of value and transactions.

As these digital assets become increasingly integrated into our economy and global financial system, I believe that it’s now imperative that cryptocurrencies and their ecosystem be taught in schools to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills to better navigate what will, without question, be a significant part of the future of finance.

One of the most compelling reasons for integrating crypto into educational curricula is the pressing need for enhanced financial literacy.

Traditional financial education often focuses on concepts like budgeting, saving, and investing in traditional assets – which are, of course legitimate areas of study.

But, as cryptocurrencies gain prominence, students must also understand the unique attributes of digital currencies, blockchain technology, and decentralised finance.

Teaching students about crypto equips them with the knowledge to make informed decisions in an increasingly digital economy.

Of course, the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum aren’t merely a financial concept; they are built on revolutionary technological foundations.

The underlying blockchain technology has the potential to transform industries beyond finance, including supply chain management, healthcare, and governance.

Introducing students to the fundamental concepts of blockchain can spark their interest in tech and innovation, preparing them to engage with cutting-edge developments and potentially drive the future of these industries.

Cryptocurrencies are no longer confined to the realm of speculation. They’re being integrated in real-time into various sectors, from payments and remittances to fundraising and digital identity. And teaching cryptocurrencies in schools will give students the chance to explore these real-world use cases and gain insights into the tangible impact of this incredible tech.

The decentralised nature of digital currencies also allows individuals to have greater control over their financial assets. By educating students about crypto, schools can equip them with the tools to manage their own digital wallets, make secure transactions, and understand the implications of different investment choices.

This knowledge would provide financial independence and responsibility, essential skills for navigating an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

As the cryptocurrency ecosystem continues to expand, so do the career opportunities within it. Blockchain developers, cryptocurrency analysts, cybersecurity experts, and legal professionals specialising in digital assets are in demand. This will inevitably grow. These are jobs of the future.

If we’re serious about prepping our young people for the future and giving them the best possible start in an increasingly competitive and tech-driven world, and if we’re serious about future-proofing our economy, teaching crypto in schools should become a priority.

Nigel Green, deVere Group CEO and founder