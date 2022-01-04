Crypto meme Bogdanoff twins die from Covid within a week of each other

Grichka Bogdanoff, Julie Jardon and Igor Bogdanoff attend the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival. Both twins have died from Covid-19 (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

TV star twins who became a popular crypto meme have died of Covid-19 within days of each other, after refusing to be vaccinated.

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff, 72, celebrity scientists who have been famous in France for decades and became a crypto meme on Reddit and 4Chan, died within six days of each other.

The socialite twins were born to a painter of Russian origin and an Austrian aristocratic mother.

Igor and Grichka, who shot to fame in the 1980s while starring in the futuristic TV programme Temps X, said they did not need to be vaccinated because they were “very sporty” and “without an ounce of fat.”

The brothers, who obtained doctorates in physics after penning a series of impenetrable papers which were later deemed to have little scientific value, became a running joke in crypto after a YouTube channel Bizonacci created a series of videos in which the Bogdanoffs controlled the markets to thwart retail crypto traders.

Getting in on the joke, the Bogdanoff brothers claimed to have met Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin.

On the French TV show Non-Stop People Grichka said that the brothers had helped develop the source code for Bitcoin. The brothers also claim to have been given two “ancient” Bitcoin in “physical form” by Nakamoto.

Igor Bogdanoff died at a hospital in Paris yesterday afternoon, six days after his twin brother Grichka passed away at the same hospital. The brothers were admitted to intensive care on 15 December after contracting Covid-19.

