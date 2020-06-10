Crossfit chief quits over George Floyd remarks

The chief executive of fitness brand Crossfit has resigned after the company haemorrhaged partnerships and endorsements following offensive remarks he made on Twitter about the death of George Floyd.

Greg Glassman, who founded the company in 2000, sparked public outrage when he replied “FLOYD-19” to a tweet by research centre Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation which stated: “Racism is a public health issue.”

He then tweeted: “Your failed model quarantined us and now you’re going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd’s brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is ‘accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.’ Thanks!’”

The fitness executive’s tweets about the killing of George Floyd on 25 May, whose death has sparked global protests, prompted Crossfit’s official outfitter Reebok to scrap their partnership.

His subsequent apology failed to stub a wave of athletes, gyms and sportswear firms cutting ties with the $4bn (£3.1bn) brand. Adidas swiftly issued a statement confirming it was ending its relationship with Glassman’s company, while athletes such as Olympian Tiar-Clair Toomey said she was “disappointed and frustrated” with Glassman’s comments.

A statement released by Crossift said that more than 1,000 affiliated gyms intend to end their relationship with the sports company.

Glassman announced his resignation early this morning after it came to light that the fitness chief had told Crossfit employees on a private Zoom call: “We’re not mourning for George Floyd – I don’t think me or any of my staff are.”

In a statement today, he said: “I’m stepping down as CEO of Crossfit, and I have decided to retire. On Saturday I created a rift in the Crossfit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members.”

He added: “I cannot let my behaviour stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions. They are too important to jeopardise.”

Crossfit makes money through its licensing partnerships with affiliated gyms, training programs and seminars. It has over 15,000 affiliate gyms around the world, in 150 countries, including 6,000 in the US and 3,000 in Europe and the UK.

Glassman will be replaced by Dave Castro, the director of the sports firm’s annual athletic competition Crossfit Games.