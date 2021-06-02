Covid hospital admissions still tracking below even most optimistic SAGE scenarios

The number of Brits admitted to hospital with Covid-19 remains lower than any of the four scenarios envisioned by SAGE scientists when the lockdown easing roadmap was produced.

The number-crunching, performed by The Spectator and published on their data tracker, suggests the UK’s battle against Covid-19 has been more successful than even the most optimistic estimates.

The data will strengthen the arguments of those pushing for the next stage of the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown, due on June 21, to go ahead as planned.

The worst-case scenario predicted by Imperial’s scientists, with a very aggressive lockdown easing, foresaw as many as 40,000 Brits in hospital with Covid symptoms on June 3.

The best-case, with a much-slower lockdown easing very similar to that eventually decided upon, saw 2,700 hospital beds taken up with Covid-19 patients.

However, there are currently only 870 patients in UK hospitals due to Covid-19. Only 120 of those are on ventilation.

The UK recorded its first day without a Covid death in 2021 on Tuesday.

Ministers are said to be torn on whether to go ahead with the next stage or to hold off for a number of weeks.

That stage would include the reopening of nightclubs, the resumption of capacity crowds at sports and music events and the end of the guidance to work from home if possible.

