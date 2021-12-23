Covid-19: UK records 119,789 cases in a single day as numbers surge

The UK has set a new record for daily Covid-19 cases, reporting almost 120,000 in a single day.

The UK has reported almost 120,000 daily covid-19 cases and 147 new deaths as numbers continue to surge.

Infection levels are at a record high in the UK with a record 1.4m people, one in 45, estimated to have had Covid in the week ending 16 December according to the ONS.

The UK Health Security Agency reported an additional 16,817 cases of the Omicron variant, bringing the total to 90,906.

Despite the record breaking figures as Omicron spreads rapidly across the country the Health Secretary today assured people that no new restrictions will be introduced ahead of Christmas, echoing comments made earlier this week by the Prime Minister. The devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales have introduced new curbs to slow the spread of the virus.

While the government has repeatedly said the situation is under constant review a new announcement is unlikely before next week.

It comes as initial data on the virus was released suggesting that Omicron is more mild than delta.

Read more Covid researchers ecstatic: Christmas comes early as multiple studies confirm Omicron is mildest coronavirus variant so far and rapidly replaces deadly Delta

The threat from omicron can be downgraded “from a hurricane to a very severe storm”, a Government scientific adviser said today, after new research appeared to show that the variant is weaker than delta.

“It’s undeniably good news, but I think we’re definitely not out of the danger zone,” Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Government’s Nervtag advisory body, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Read more: Covid-19: Self-isolation period cut from 10 days to seven with negative result