Cost of living crisis erodes UK real pay for 15th straight month in historic squeeze

City workers on the commute as real pay was eroded for 15th straight month.

British workers’ wages have been eroded by sky high inflation for the 15th month in a row despite them bagging bumper pay rises, official figures out today show.

Real regular pay, which measures pay growth in cash terms minus inflation, fell on a monthly basis in January, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Over the three months to January, regular pay fell 2.4 per cent and just over three per cent when bonuses were taken into account.

The ONS’s latest figures illustrate the scale of damage inflation is doing to family finances.

Staff in the private sector took home a seven per cent pay rise over the last three months, which is exceptionally high by historical standards.

However, those elevated pay rises were not enough to outpace inflation, which is currently running above 10 per cent.

“Although the inflation rate has come down a little, it’s still outstripping earnings growth, meaning real pay continues to fall,” Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said.

City workers took home the largest pay rises of any sector, with regular wages up 7.7 per cent.

Private sector pay growth has raced ahead of the public sector over the last year.

However, the wedge between the two trimmed to 2.2 percentage points.

There has been speculation that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could use some of his £9bn windfall to offer civil servants, doctors and nurses a pay rise at the budget tomorrow to prevent further strike action.

“The jobs market remains strong, but inflation remains too high. To help people’s wages go further, we need to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year,” he said.

“Tomorrow at the Budget, I will set out how we will go further to bear down on inflation.”

Joblessness was broadly unchanged over the last quarter at 3.7 per cent, extending a trend in which it has hovered around multi decade lows despite the UK economy cooling.

That unchanged figure came despite people flowing back into the workforce.

Economic inactivity – when someone doesn’t have a job and isn’t looking for one – dropped 0.2 points to 21.3 per cent, although that level was still much higher than before the Covid-19 crisis.

More to follow.