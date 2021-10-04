Coronavirus victory? New Zealand gives up its Covid elimination strategy

New Zealand was one of only a handful of countries to successfully eliminate its coronavirus cases last year. Now its government says that strategy is no longer possible. Watch the full report.
Monday 4 October 2021 3:26 pmTags: Coronavirus
New Zealand was one of only a handful of countries to successfully eliminate its coronavirus cases last year. Now its government says that strategy is no longer possible. Watch the full report.
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy