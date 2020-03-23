Coronavirus: Tube drivers 'furious' at people still commuting

Tube drivers are “furious” at the amount of people still catching the Tube in rush hour, according to a London Underground union boss.

Social media was awash this morning with photos of packed Tube trains, despite the government instructing people to not use public transport unless they were an “essential worker” going to their workplace.

Transport for London (TfL) has also reduced the number of weekday Tube services in line with a “Saturday-type service” to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, today’s rush hour overcrowding led many to speculate that people simply were not following government instructions.

Tube carriages were still packed out this morning. Image credit: Alfie Tobutt

Finn Brennan, London representative for the Aslef train drivers’ union, said TfL staff were “furious” about the amount of people travelling.

“Still heavy loading on some Tube lines this morning making social distancing impossible,” he said.

“This is endangering the health of the vital workers who have to use the system. The government must act now to ensure only essential journeys are made.

Dear @BorisJohnson @SadiqKhan – plenty of non critical workers on my tube – as a teacher on my way to work this is terrifying – people aren’t getting the message #tfl #london #ukcoronavirus @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/DBoAHniFQq — Peter Fellows (@mrpeterfellows) March 23, 2020

“I’m being sent pictures of crush loaded platforms at some Jubilee line platforms this morning drivers and other front line staff are furious.”

It comes just a day after similar scenes were snapped of people congregating at parks yesterday, sparking anger from some in government.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said people who were not following social distancing instructions were “very selfish”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan yesterday warned Londoners they would cause people to die if they did not stay inside.

“I discovered last Monday that things are as bad as they are in London – we’re weeks ahead of the rest of the country,” he said.

“I’m quite clear – if we don’t keep our social distance, people will die.

“Unless people stay at home, unless people stop using public transport unless it’s essential, unless people stop interacting with each other, more people will die.”