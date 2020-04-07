New figures revealed today by the Department of Transport show that only a very small proportion of people in the UK are still travelling, suggesting the government’s lockdown measures are in the most part being observed.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the transport select committee, rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said that rail journeys were down 95 per cent on the same day last year, whilst the number of bus passengers has fallen 88 per cent.

According to Transport for London figures, passenger numbers on the tube have fallen 94 per cent but only 80 per cent for London buses.

People are also using their cars considerably less, with overall traffic numbers down 71 per cent, a figure that rises to 83 per cent on the UK’s strategic road network – its motorways and A roads – alone.

Traffic on the Transport for London road network was also down 63 per cent.

In terms of international transport, which is heavily restricted due to widespread border closures and stringent travel bans, UK air traffic is down 92 per cent, whilst Eurostar journeys have fallen 99 per cent.

Heaton-Harris said the he thought the number of people not using the country’s transport network was “sufficient”, adding that it was crucial that authorities were able to keep arrangements “as fluid as possible” for essential workers.

Under measures introduced by prime minister Boris Johnson last month, people have been urged to avoid making all but the most essential journeys.

The government has taken wide-ranging measures across various transport sectors to ensure that UK companies are protected from the collapse in passenger demand.

Last week, the DfT approved a £167m package for the UK’s bus companies to ensure continued services, having already introduced an emergency measures deal to help the UK’s rail franchises.

It is also in one-on-one discussions with the country’s airlines over potential financial assistance. Quizzed on this, Heaton-Harris, who was deputising for absent transport secretary Grant Shapps, said “nothing had been ruled out” as far as ensuring the survival of the UK’s airlines.