London mayor Sadiq Khan has said he does not want to wait for coronavirus cases “to spiral out of control again” before further lockdown measures are introduced in the capital.

Khan said it was looking “increasingly likely” that more restrictions would be needed as has been seen in other parts of the country.

Sadiq Khan said: “The prime minister has said that we are now seeing the start of a second wave of Covid-19 across the UK.

“Londoners should also know that I am extremely concerned by the latest evidence I’ve seen today from public health experts about the accelerating speed at which COVID-19 is now spreading here in London.

“This is made worse by the uncertainty caused by the lack of testing capacity in the capital. This afternoon I held an emergency meeting with London council leaders, the government and Public Health England to discuss the next steps.

“It is increasingly likely that, in London, additional measures will soon be required to slow the spread of the virus. We will be considering some of the measures which have already been imposed in other parts of the UK.

“I am of the firm view that we should not wait, as happened six months ago, for this virus to again spiral out of control before taking action.

“The best thing for both public health and the economy is new restrictions imposed early, rather than a full lockdown when it’s too late – but the government must urgently ensure there is a fully functioning testing system.

“I strongly urge all Londoners to be as cautious as possible over this weekend. Please think very carefully about your actions – strictly follow social distancing rules, regularly wash your hands and wear a face covering to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

The London mayor’s comments came after Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson warned of an “inevitable second wave” of Covid-19 on Friday as 4,322 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed – the highest since 8 May.

“Clearly when you look at what is happening, you’ve got to wonder whether we need to go further than the rule of six that we brought in,” he said.

Johnson said the government would keep “everything under review” but a second national lockdown was “the last thing anybody wants”.

“We want to keep schools open,” he said. “We want to keep the economy open as far as we possibly can, we want to keep businesses going.”

He added: “The only way we can do that is, obviously, if people follow the guidance.”