Coronavirus: England to ban meetings of more than six people

Boris Johnson will tomorrow ban social gatherings of more than six people in a tightening of England’s coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister will announce at a press conference that the new limit, which will be cut down from 30, will apply indoors and outdoors and for people of all ages from Monday.

Read more: English coronavirus cases jump to highest level since end of May

The change is in response to a jump in coronavirus cases in England, which health secretary Matt Hancock today labelled “concerning”.

A total of 2,948 Covid-19 cases were recorded throughout the entire UK on Monday, with people in their 20s and 30s the worst affected, according to Hancock.

On Sunday, 2,988 new cases were recorded, which was the highest number of infections since May.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Johnson is expected to say tomorrow that he needs to “act now to stop the virus spreading” and to make the country’s Covid-19 restrictions “easier to understand and for the police to enforce”.

He is expected to add: “It is absolutely critical that people now abide by these rules and remember the basics – washing your hands, covering your face, keeping space from others, and getting a test if you have symptoms.”

Read more: Exclusive: BoE’s chief economist Andy Haldane warns against furlough extension

Fines for non-compliance with the new restrictions will be £100 in the first instance and will double for every subsequent violation up to a maximum of £3,200.

Some exemptions will apply to the rules, such as for weddings, funerals, and for organised team sports that are done in a “Covid secure way”.