Coronavirus: Business rates holiday granted for all retail and leisure firms

The chancellor has suspended business rates for all hospitality, retail and leisure firms after the sector yesterday said coronavirus could be financially “catastrophic”.

In last week’s budget Rishi Sunak offered a business rates holiday for all firms with a rateable value of less than £51,000.

However today he said the whole sector will not have to pay business rates for a year “irrespective of rateable value”.

Sunak also announced that businesses with a rateable value of less than £51,000 will now be eligible for a £25,000 grant.

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “The chancellor has clearly been listening and these extra measures represent proper progress on last week’s budget.

“The focus now has to be on making sure that hospitality businesses can draw down the support loans and other funds while they still have businesses to operate, such are the levels of urgency for most businesses.

“We will wait with great anticipation and hope that the detail on employment support measures live up to the hype but, if they are substantive, this could amount to a really helpful raft of support – this needs to come urgently as jobs are being lost every day.

“Cashflow is the key focus for companies endeavouring to survive. We only hope that this can be enough.”

Jerry Schurder, head of business rates at property consultancy Gerald Eve, said: “This is the Chancellor bringing out the big guns and will be hugely welcomed.

“It was always a foolish mistake that larger properties were excluded from previous measures, so it is great to see this corrected, bringing many thousands of businesses precious breathing room.”

Major retailers including Topshop owner Arcadia, New Look and Primark wrote to the chancellor ahead of today’s announcement calling for an immediate suspension of rates.

The letter from retailers said: “All major retailers, including the members of this group, urgently need the Government to take measures to support the whole sector during these unprecedented times.”

The hospitality sector yesterday criticised the government for advising the public to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants and bars without offering any additional support for the industry.

Cinemas and theatres across the country have closed in response to the new measures announced by the government yesterday.