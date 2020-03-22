Coronavirus: Boris Johnson tells 1.5m Britons to isolate for 12 weeks

An estimated 1.5m Britons have been sent letters by the government telling them to not go outside for the next 12 weeks to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Boris Johnson personally addressed the letters to those most at risk of dying from Covid-19, including over-70s, pregnant women and people with one of more than a dozen of listed underlying health conditions.

Conditions include cancer and a host of respiratory diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. Recent transplant patients were also sent letters.

The Prime Minister also warned that the UK was only “two or three weeks” behind Italy in its Covid-19 outbreak and the NHS could be “overwhelmed” if people do not follow the government’s orders.

He said: “Unless we act together, unless we make the heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread — then it is all too likely that our own NHS will be similarly overwhelmed.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan emphasised Johnson’s message today, telling the BBC that police may have to force people to stay home if they do not comply.

“Clearly if it is the case that people continue to act in a way that’s leading to this disease spreading, then those sort of things will have to be considered,” he said.

“I’m quite clear unless people stay at home, unless people stop using public transport unless it’s essential, unless people stop interacting with each other, more people will die.

“These are extraordinary times.”

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 increased to 5,018 yesterday, while deaths rose to to 233 – an increase of 53 people in 24 hours.

Cases in Italy have now reached 53,578, with a total of 4,825 deaths.

The worst hit region has been Lombardy in Italy’s north, which has registered 546 deaths between Friday and Saturday.

World Health Organisation (WHO) executive director Dr Michael Ryan today told the BBC that it was a realistic prospect that the UK could face Italian-levels of infections very soon.

“Clearly the epidemics in each country are not accelerating at the same rate, but it will be important that the UK may experience a more severe epidemic, but you’ve got a great NHS in the UK, you’ve got a fabulous health service, a huge faith in that service.

“It’s really important people trust the NHS and that we all work together to make sure the patients with the most need get the best care as soon as possible.”