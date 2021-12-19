Competition watchdog investigates complaint over treatment of whistleblower

The UK’s competitions watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, has launched an internal investigation into claims a director pressured a whistleblower to retract their claims (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The UK’s competition authority has reportedly launched an internal investigation into claims a director pressured a whistleblower to retract claims.

Bill Roberts, an assistant director at the Competitions and Markets Authority, allegedly called a whistleblower from his personal phone and asked them to retract comments about its Open Banking Implementation Entity (Obie’s) the Telegraph first reported.

Roberts went on to share the identity of the whistleblower with Obie’s chairman and programme director according to documents seen by the Telegraph.

The competitions watchdog was reportedly made aware of Roberts’ alleged misconduct two years ago, but has only begun an investigation into the incident this week.

“We are aware of these allegations and they are being thoroughly investigated to establish their veracity,” a spokesperson for the CMA told the Telegraph.

“It would be inappropriate to comment or speculate until the facts have been established and the investigation has concluded,” they continued.

Obie was set up in 2016 to help increase competition in the banking sector and falls under the authority of the CMA. However, multiple complaints about bullying at the organisation have surfaced in recent years.

One Obie whistleblower was sent excrement to their home address which the police are investigating. Imran Gulamhuseinwala, the former chairman of Obie, was forced to resign from the role after a scathing report by an independent investigator found that he had presided over a culture of intimidation, bullying and cronyism.

Read more: UK competition watchdog directs Facebook to sell Giphy