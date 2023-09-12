Coinbase looking to conduct Lightning

Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is to add support for the Lightning Network.

The Bitcoin scaling solution technology will be interwoven into the platform over the coming months with features rolled out over time, according to CEO Brian Armstrong.

Viktor Bunin, head of the Coinbase technical team set to integrate Lightning, called for patience during the integration.

“Getting to a decision is good, but it’s just the start. We have to do the hard work to not only integrate Lightning, but make it a great experience for our users,” he said.

“We’re excited to get started, but also, please be patient as we work through it.”