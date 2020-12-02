CMA to examine electric vehicle sector

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a market study into electric vehicle charging, following the government’s move to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles to 2030.

The study will focus on the supply of chargepoints for plug-in hybrid and all-electric ‘passenger’ electric vehicles, comprising cars and light vans.

The move to ban the sale of new non-electric vehicles from 2030 makes the switch to electric vehicles more imminent for UK drivers.

The electric vehicle sector is still in the early stages of development but is growing quickly. The UK currently has almost 20,000 chargepoints, up from around 1,500 in 2011 – although more will be needed in the future as this is the only way to power electric vehicles.

The CMA is considering how to ensure the sector works well for people now and in the future, which will help to build trust in the service and address any competition issues.

The CMA said “range anxiety” or not being able to recharge while out and about is a key concern for many consumers – so it is essential that drivers can access a chargepoint when they need one.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “Making the switch to electric vehicles is key to helping the UK become greener, which is why it’s so important that everyone has the confidence to get behind the move.

“Being able to easily stop off at a petrol station is a standard part of a journey and consumers must trust that electric chargepoints will provide a similarly straight-forward service.”