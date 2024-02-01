Club L London: Sales almost double as profits rise and headcount jumps

Models pose backstage at Club L London’s first runway show during Paraiso Miami Swim Week at The Paraiso Tent on June 10, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Club L London)

Sales have almost doubled at fashion retailer Club L London during a year which also saw its profits and headcount jump.

The Manchester-headquartered brand has reported a turnover of £29.5m for the 12 months to January 31, 2023, compared to the £15.7m it achieved in the prior year.

The delayed results, which have only just been filed with Companies House, are the first full accounts the business has revealed publicly, having not been required to under the existing rules.

Club L London, which was founded in 2007, also achieved pre-tax profits of £4.6m for the year, up from £2.7m.

A statement signed off by the board said: “Club L has seen exceptional growth since its launch and continues to see revenue, profit, customers and orders increase year on year.

“The focus on offering a diverse product range that is competitively priced has helped the company remain well placed in the market resulting in strong growth in sales, both domestically and internationally with both markets exceeding 100 per cent growth year on year.

“With this continued growth, the company invested in a new distribution centre and headquarters to support both the increase in sales and future expansion.”

During the year, Club L increased its headcount from 35 to 65.

On its outlook, Club L added: “The directors expect the performance of the group to continue to grow over the coming year including increasing revenue, orders and customer numbers, despite the impact of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis has on customers and upon the group.

“The directors recognise that a strong culture centred around innovation is critical to the ongoing success of Club L.

“As such, the group will continue to invest in resource and infrastructure in order to retain talent across all areas of the business.”