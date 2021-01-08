Clifford Chance appoints new executive partner and general counsel

Clifford Chance has made Robin Abraham its next executive partner and general counsel after a 16 year career at the law firm.

Abraham will succeed Chris Perrin, who has been in the position since 2003. Abraham will formally take up his new role at the magic circle firm on 1 May, and is already working closely with Perrin to ensure a smooth transition.

Abraham has been a partner at Clifford Chance since 2005, spending over 16 years in the Middle East including some five years as the Middle East regional managing partner. He has also advised on a wide range of top tier multinational client work.

Perrin was the first general counsel to be appointed in a UK law firm. During his tenure he established Clifford Chance’s multinational clearance centre and associated processes and developed the firm’s Risk and Compliance function.

Perrin will continue to provide senior level consultancy support to the firm on its insurance arrangements.

Clifford Chance global managing partner Matthew Layton said: “With his strong internal network across the global firm, his perspective from leading a complex region, and his deep understanding of our clients and their needs, Robin is extremely well placed to step into Chris’ shoes.”