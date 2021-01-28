City firms and entrepreneurs back Mail's laptops for kids scheme

A number of City of London firms have backed a Daily Mail campaign to provide laptops to underprivileged children during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Leading entrepreneurs, including Sir Tom Hunter, have also donated significant amounts.

The Mail’s campaign aims to put laptops in the hands of all children who would otherwise be without the technology needed to keep up with lessons whilst schools are closed.

Sir Tom, who made his money in clothing, donated £500,000 to the cause.

Sainsbury’s have also sent 2,000 second-hand laptops worth more than £400,000, along with a further £30,000 to refurbish many more.

Lloyds Bank have donated 1,000 laptops, and Direct Line have put in £125,000.

The campaign campaign has been hailed by England rugby star Maro Itoje, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, all the main teaching unions, and the Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson, said: “We know how difficult this past year has been for young people who have had their education disrupted by the pandemic, which is why we’ve provided laptops and tablets at such speed and scale to those who need them the most.”

