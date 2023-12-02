City A.M. The Magazine returns – and it’s our best one yet

City A.M.’s luxury magazine returns with its best issue yet. This digital version of the magazine is packed with features and interviews, covering travel, food and drink, wellness, watches, motoring and much more.

There is something here for everyone and we’re thrilled to have you along for the ride.

We’ve also spoken to some of the hottest rising stars in film and television, including the inimitable Viola Prettejohn, who plays the young Queen in the latest season of The Crown. Elsewhere we chat with Hollywood starlet Thomasin McKenzie about her meteoric rise in films including Jojo Rabbit and Last Night in Soho.

George Jaques, the 23-year-old actor/writer/director talks about the challenges of being a Gez Z filmmaker and how his films reflect changing attitudes to topics including masculinity and sexuality.

Redressing the age balance are interviews with seasoned crime writer Ian Rankin and former US presidential candidate Ralph Nader, both of whom share their decades’ of wisdom with charisma and class.

For something entirely different, we take a rock ‘n’ roll tour of LA, bottle of Jack in hand, to retrace the steps of bands including Motley Crue, the Chili Peppers and Deftones. Then we whisk you away to the forgotten land of the Wakhan Corridor, a place all but lost to everyone but the local camels.

And just in case you’ve left your Christmas shopping late this year, we bring you nine pages packed with the best luxury presents that will guarantee to make you the most popular person in the house on the big day.

