City A.M. recognises work of 2020's Business Heroes

The business world has never seen its foundations shaken as they have been throughout 2020.

Lockdown has been a huge challenge for both companies and their staff, with vast swathes of the population first placed on furlough and then grappling with the technological and social difficulties of working from home.

City A.M. has certainly not been immune to these challenges, having to quickly adapt our working practices and reposition our business to face the post-Covid landscape that lies ahead.

But amidst these difficult days, plenty of workers have gone above and beyond to ensure their companies were able to survive and even thrive.

City A.M. wants to celebrate those employees who have stepped up to the challenges of Covid, so together with Harrods Corporate Service, we set out to find the ‘Business Heroes’ and give them the Christmas treat they deserve.

The winners were Katherine Conway, Aon’s Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Community Affairs, and Iain Chapman, Aon’s Community and Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator, who both put their boundless energy into promoting Aon’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy. Throughout the crisis they have worked to provide support for all colleagues’ well-being, especially in respect to the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion agenda.

Conway’s enthusiasm and determination have been a beacon for others as she tirelessly supported and mentored colleagues through a diverse range of projects. She was also vocal in celebrating their achievements in a selfless fashion. The challenges we have all faced in 2020 have simply renewed her resolve to make a positive difference and she has now been given the opportunity to expand that remit globally.

Chapman has picked up Conway’s UK mantle with enthusiasm and achieved some tremendous successes in 2020, under very difficult circumstances.

Top of these is the launch of the Connecting Colleagues Speaker Series, providing his colleagues the opportunity to connect virtually to learn about the experiences of others in relation to Diversity & Inclusion. That this has now become a global series is a testament to its success. Iain is one of a select band of people that can match Katherine’s enthusiasm, determination and energy.

Each will win a £100 Harrods gift card. They were nominated by Aon’s Matt Tuckey.

Conway said: “I’m thrilled to be recognised in these awards, and it’s even more important that I was nominated by a colleague. This year has been exceptional and there have been many struggles for all of us – that’s why it’s been even more important to ensure that each and every colleague at Aon feels included, supported and valued.”

Tracy Finn, Harrods Corporate Service: “It is a privilege to partner with City A.M. on the Business Heroes campaign and important to us to recognise the contribution of outstanding individuals in maintaining the efficient running of any company in such challenging times when the need to react and adapt so quickly was vital.”