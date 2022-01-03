Chris Froome suffers knee injury ahead of cycling season

Chris Froome won four Tour de France’s with Team Sky. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chris Froome says he might have been “pushing a little too much” in pre-season as his season suffered a set back with a knee injury.

The Briton, who has won the Tour de France cycling event four times said: “I’m not too sure where I’m going to start the racing season.

“This is definitely going to push everything back slightly.

“For the last 10 days or so, I’ve been getting quite a lot of pain on the outside of my knee while I’m pedalling.

“Unfortunately I think getting back into training these past couple of weeks I might have been a little bit too keen, pushing a little too much.

“This was after a few weeks off the bike and maybe the body wasn’t ready to push that hard. It’s flared up and caused a bit of inflammation.”

Formerly of Team Sky and Ineos, Froome now races for Israel Start-Up Nation.

He will take a week off before returning to the bike.

In 2019, Froome suffered breakages to his elbow, hip, neck and femur while riding in the Criterium du Dauphine in France.