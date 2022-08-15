Hedonistic thrills and cosmopolitan grandeur in Rhodes

THE WEEKEND: Can’t decide between a culture break or a beach holiday? Rhodes offers both! This Greek island has historic sites reaching back to antiquity, and sundrenched beaches that slip into a dazzling, clear blue sea. From the cheap, hedonistic thrills of Faliraki nightclubs to the cosmopolitan grandeur of Rhodes’ medieval Old Town, there’s something for everyone in this part of the south Aegean.

WHERE? The Amada Colossos Resort is less a hotel than a small town, with almost 700 rooms, ranging from stylish guest rooms to self-contained villas with private pools. It has 16 restaurants and bars, a 430m beach and a 140m fresh-water pool, wellness spa, and its own on-site water park, featuring a lazy river and water-slides. Family fun sits comfortably alongside fivestar luxury, with child-free zones in pools and restaurants, and there’s an exclusive Executive Lounge. If you want to fly and flop, you could happily spend your entire holiday at the resort, but it’s less than 5km down the coast to the popular party spot of Faliraki, and just a 15 minute drive north to Rhodes’ historic Old Town; a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The scenescapes around Rhodes

THE STAY: The Amada Colossos was fully redeveloped in 2018. The contemporary interiors, constructed from natural materials, are cool, bright, and roomy. Suites come with a well-stocked Nespresso machine and minibars offering a generous selection of local and international spirits. Private balconies with mechanised sunshields provide a breezy perch to appreciate postcard-perfect sea-views. If you’re feeling energetic, take a yoga class, workout in the gym, or play tennis. Independent operators provide watersports, from pedal-boats to paragliding, or you could relax in a beach gazebo.

THE FOOD: In addition to an enormous buffet, the Amada Colossos has three à la carte restaurants, offering Italian, Asian, or Greek cuisine. Don’t miss a traditional Greek breakfast, with highlights like bougatsa (filo filled with semolina-custard), lichnaraki (cheese pies with honey), and powerful hovoli coffee – the colour and consistency of tar – helping you hit the ground running. In the city, a pita souvlaki costs as little as €3, and the pillowy wraps are sinfully good. Away from the tourist areas, try a taverna. Drive 25 minutes southwest of the Amada Colossos, to the village of Psinthos and you’ll find Taverna Artemida, serving hearty country fare. Enjoy an astonishing assortment of fried foods, vibrant salads, and flavourful stews packed with meat and beans, all washed down with pitchers of local wine.

The interiors at Amada Colossos Resort

TOP TIP: Go to the brow of the hill above the city to explore the Acropolis of Rhodes. The partially reconstructed Temple of Apollo hosted the Haleion Games, honouring the sun god Helios, and the historic spot is still popular with local joggers and stray cats today

ASK ABOUT: A guided tour with Nick Mastrochristos, from Next Stop Rhodes. Nick has a doctorate in archaeology, and runs private tours of Rhodes and the Aegean islands. His lively, interactive walking tour of Rhodes’ Old Town takes you through narrow, cobbled streets, Gothic architecture, and more than two and a half millennia of history. Learn about the Colossus of Rhodes – one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, which was toppled by an earthquake in c. 226 BC – and visit the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights of Rhodes. This magnificent crusader fortress was rebuilt under Italian occupation, in the late 1930s, to incorporate ancient mosaics.

NEED TO KNOW: The Amada Colossos Resort has double rooms starting from £160 per night.