Centrica chief executive named as chairman of Spirit Energy in management shake-up

Centrica’s chief executive Chris O’Shea has been named chairman of Spirit Energy’s board, with the firm reforming its senior team.

Spirit Energy is aiming to transition to a new phase, focusing on efficiency and how its assets can be used as part of a greener future.

O’Shea replaces Mark Hanafin in the role with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Neil McCulloch has been appointed as interim chief executive, advancing from his current role as executive vice president technical and operated Assets.

McCulloch succeeds Chris Cox, who will leave Spirit Energy on 28 February 2022 after six years with Centrica and Spirit Energy.

In December last year the oil and gas exploration company sold its Norwegian oil and gas production business and its Statfjord field in a deal worth over $1bn to Sval Energi.

Currently, it is owned by two entities: with Centrica having a 69 per cent holding in the company, and Stadtwerke München holding the remaining 31 per cent.

It operating and non-operating interests stretch the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands, with more than 30 producing fields and approx. 128 exploration licences.

In 2020, its annual production levels reached 44.9m barrels of oil equivalent, while its workforce grew to 850 people.

O’Shea, praised his predecessor, and said he left the company in “excellent shape” for him to take over.

McCulloch added: “It is a privilege to be asked to serve as Interim CEO at such a pivotal time for the company and industry.

The new interim chief executive held leadership roles across operated and non-operated assets in Europe and further afield

He was previously senior vice president of engineering and production at OMV and spent 11 years in asset and functional leadership roles at BG Group.

Before joining Spirit Energy, he held the position of executive director and chief operating officer at EnQuest.