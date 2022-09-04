Central banks highlight week ahead on global stage

ECB president Christine Lagarde

Central banks will yet again be closely watched this week, with policymakers right across the world still attempting to get a handle on out of control inflation pressures.

This week will see Aussie chief Philip Lowe announce what markets expect to be a further rate rise, up north of 2 per cent. Then on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada will join the party yet again – a surprise full percentage point hike in July is expected to be followed with another half-point increase.

On Thursday the action will be closer to home, with the European Central Bank expected to hike the rate by 0.5 per cent to the not-exactly-heady heights of 1 per cent. Some analysts believe ECB chief Christine Lagarde could surprise with a more substantial hike.

On the corporate front, three housebuilders – Barratt, Vintry and Berkeley – are all reporting, which will give us an insight into that ever-resilient sector.

Ashtead will also deliver full-years this week, with last year’s FTSE darling not necessarily enjoying a bumper repeat this year.

We will also have a trading statement from WH Smiths on Wednesday, which will no doubt give an indication of how the convenience store is looking to capitalise on the rebound of international air travel.

And on Thursday, full-year results from Darktrace will be closely watched with buyout firm Thoma Bravo in early discussions on a possible takeover. The cybersecurity firm – a favourite of politicians and journalists alike – will want to continue demonstrating that high end technology can translate into high end profits. PZ Cussons will report on Friday morning, too.