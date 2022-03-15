Carmaker offers non-Fiat crypto rewards to electric vehicle drivers

Drivers of Fiat’s electric vehicle – the New 500 – will be rewarded for efficient driving in crypto.

Carmaker Fiat is driving crypto adoption with a scheme to reward efficient electric car drivers with the currency Kiricoin.

Fiat has partnered with the UK based sustainable tech startup, Kiri Technologies, to reward the owners of the New 500 – the company’s first ever electric car – with crypto.

Kiricoin can be swapped for vouchers for services such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify and Airbnb which are popular with Brits.

Fiat said that its New 500 drivers could secure £125 worth of KiriCoin in a year with efficient driving, which equates to 12 months of Spotify or 18 months of Netflix subscriptions.

Greg Taylor, Fiat’s Country Manager, said the company is “delighted to partner with Kiri Technologies” and become “the first automotive manufacturer to reward our customers with KiriCoin.”

“We feel this innovative service offering further cements the New 500’s place at the forefront of sustainable mobility, incentivising our drivers to adopt an efficient and responsible driving style which is not only respectful to the environment but also enables them to fully enhance the efficiencies of the New 500 with regards to battery life and charging costs,” Taylor said.

The company will work out how efficiently a user is driving with an ‘eco:score’ which gives them a rating out of 100.

Rewards for the most efficient drivers will be twofold Fiat said. Not only do drivers stand to gain crypto currency, but customers with the top eco scores were able to save charging costs by 20 per cent – equating to nearly £50 on home charging costs, rising to £70 on rapid charging each year.

