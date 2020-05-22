Carluccio's cuts 1,000 jobs but 30 restaurants saved in rescue deal

Italian restaurant chain Carluccio’s has been bought out of administration by the owner of Giraffe and Ed’s Easy Diner, resulting in the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.

In total 40 Carluccio’s restaurants across the UK will close and 1,019 members of staff will be made redundant, administrators FRP Advisory announced this morning.

Around 800 employees will be transferred to new owner Boparan Restaurant Group, which has bought the remaining 30 sites in the UK. It also snapped up the Caluccio’s restaurant in Dublin in a separate deal.

FRP Advisory said it is working with the Redundancy Payments Service to secure payouts for the affected employees.

Joint administrator Phil Reynolds said: “The Covid-19 lockdown has put incredible pressure on businesses across the leisure sector, so it has been important to work as quickly and as decisively as possible in an extremely challenging business environment to secure a sale, which ensures the future of the Carluccio’s brand in the UK casual dining scene, retains a significant network of sites across the country and, critically, transfers a considerable number of jobs.”

BRG managing director Satnam Leihal said: “This acquisition is in line with our strategy to grow our restaurant group with quality brands. Whilst it is an extremely challenging time for the sector, we believe quality hospitality businesses will recover in the long term as people return to eating out.”

Which Carluccio’s restaurants have been rescued?

Beverley

Bluewater

Bristol, Cribbs Causeway

Cambridge

Cheshire Oaks

Chester

Chichester

Colchester

Derby

Kingston, Bentalls

Leamington Spa

Leeds, Trinity

London, Islington Development Kitchen

London, Marriott Heathrow

London, Marriott Regents Park

London, Richmond

London, South Kensington

London, St Christopher’s Place

London, St Pancras Station

London, Waterloo Station

London, Wimbledon

Manchester, Trafford Centre

Manchester, Piccadilly

Portsmouth

Reading

Sheffield

Solihull

Southampton

Stratford on Avon

Walton on Thames

[Republic of Ireland, Dublin, Dawson Street – not part of this administration]