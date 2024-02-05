Cara Delevingne reveals new look for West End debut in Cabaret

Cara Delevingne will make her West End debut this March

Cara Delevingne has announced she will make her West End debut in Cabaret starting in March.

The 31-year-old model and sometime actor will play the role of Sally Bowles in the production, which has featured star casting since it premiered in London with Eddie Redmayne in 2021.

Delevingne, who will begin in the role on 11 March, said: “There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role. I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End. I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”

The Emcee will be played by Olivier Award-winning actor Luke Treadaway.

Cabaret is one of the most successful musicals of all time and features the titular Cabaret song, made famous by Liza Minnelli. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and the book is by Joe Masteroff. The show is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

Cara Delevingne has some acting credits under her belt, including Anna Kerenina, Suicide Squad and The Face of an Angel. On TV she appeared in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate.

Cabaret was warmly received by most critics when it premiered, including by this paper. We reviewed the new cast which followed Redmayne in 2022 and called the show “a riot, old chum.”

Tickets are available now through to February 2025, but check carefully before booking shows during Cara’s run as she is middle multiple performances.